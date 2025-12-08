'The Big One Is Still Coming: Lessons We Should Have Learned from the Covid-19 Pandemic'

Florida Gulf Coast University’s 2025-26 Provost’s Seminar Series kicked off last Friday with renowned infectious disease expert, Dr. Michael Osterholm. He is considered to be one of the nation's foremost experts in infectious diseases – and has dedicated his career to advancing global efforts to prepare and respond to emerging infectious disease threats.

He is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota.

In November 2020, Dr. Osterholm was appointed to President-elect Joe Biden's 13-member Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Prior to that Dr. Osterholm served as a Science Envoy for Health Security on behalf of the US Department of State.

We normally interview speakers for the Provost’s Seminar Series in-studio while they’re on campus to talk, but we’re kicking off this year with a special on-location recording of a conversation with Dr. Osterholm, and Dr. Steve Mason, he’s a cardiologist and a member of the Naples Discussion Group’s Executive Committee. The discussion group partners with FGCU on the lecture series.

The conversation begins with the news that broke that morning of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisers’ decision to narrow the agency's hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns.

You can hear the recording in its entirety below.

Dr_Michael_Osterholm_FGCU_Provost_Lecture_full.mp3 Listen • 1:17:33

Guests:

Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy Research and Innovation Office at University of Minnesota

Dr. Steve Mason, Naples Discussion Group Executive Committee member and a cardiologist who is affiliated with Physicians Regional Healthcare System

