Collier County League of Women Voters produce 'Civics Unplugged' video series

The League of Women Voters began as a national, nonpartisan nonprofit political organization that was founded in 1920, just a few months before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteed women the right to vote.

They have chapters around the country — currently about a half million members in all. The Collier County chapter is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. They currently have about 340 members, about 20% of which are male.

One of their main information sources is Vote411.org. It’s a one-stop shop for information about who and what will be on ballots for each election. The Collier League chapter’s website also has voter guides and calendars, and information about candidate forums, and more.

We learn about their new educational effort is a series of videos called Civics Unplugged which cover basic government functions like the three branches, the houses of Congress, Constitutional Amendments, and more.

Guests:

Teresa Stohs, President of the League of Women Voters of Collier County

Laura Hansen Reynolds, Voter Services Coordinator for League of Women Voters of Collier County

Jen Lapham, producer of the Civics Unplugged video series

