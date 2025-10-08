SWFL nonprofit funds mammograms and breast cancer care for uninsured

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month so we’re doing our part to increase awareness about breast cancer and the importance of screening, both self and diagnostic, and learning about how treatments and screenings have evolved since 1985 when Breast Cancer Awareness Month was initiated.

According to data from the CDC, in 2023 about 42,000 people died from breast cancer in the U.S. While breast cancer primarily affects women, men can get breast cancer too. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S., after lung cancer.

While the death rate from breast cancer has been declining due to advances in early detection and treatment, it remains a significant health issue, especially among women over the age of 50. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation 1 in 8 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

We get a snapshot of the state of screening and treatment, and risk factors to consider — and we learn about Partners for Breast Cancer Care, a nonprofit that funds breast screening, diagnostic testing, and treatment for uninsured patients in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

Guests:

Robin Healey, Board President of Partners for Breast Cancer Care.

Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles, breast surgeon with Magnolia Breast Center in Naples.

