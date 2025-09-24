Englewood teen wins Girl Scout Gold Award for fostering feral kittens

Feral cats gather in colonies across Southwest Florida and around the United States. The National Feline Research Council estimates there are around 32 million nationwide. Most colonies contain 10 or fewer cats, and kitten mortality is high, with about 75% dying in the first six months.

Today we meet an Englewood high school student who turned her attention to feral cats at the local level — and kittens in particular — and the need to both reduce their reproduction rate and to help as many homeless kittens become socialized so they can hopefully be adopted.

Venice High School Junior, Maddie Canty, has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. Earlier this year she earned the Girl Scout Gold Award with her project called A Hope for Kittens. The Gold Award is the top award a Girl Scout Can earn. Her project focused on reducing kitten euthanasia by combining public education, direct care, and local policy change.

Courtesy photo Maddie Canty, Girl Scout Gold Award winner for her work in reducing kitten Euthanasia in Sarasota County.

We talked with her and the Executive Director of the Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary who was her mentor over the course of the 16-month-long project.

Guests:

Maddie Canty earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for her work to reduce kitten euthanasia in Sarasota County. She's a Junior at Venice High School.

Todd Zimmerman, executive director of Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS).

