Encore: Double-blind study aims to help dogs with Thunderstorm Aversion

They are still accepting applications to screen dogs until the end of September at Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital in Cape Coral.

Florida leads the country when it comes to the frequency of thunderstorms. Some parts of the state experience about 100 each year. And Southwest Florida is at or near the top of the list when it comes to which parts of Florida get the most thunderstorms.

That makes Florida, and Southwest Florida in particular, a good place to conduct a study on a new treatment for dogs that experience significant fear or anxiety during storms — what's called Thunderstorm Aversion. This condition is also referred to as noise phobia or storm anxiety, and it can be extremely distressing for dogs and their owners.

Loud noises are the most obvious trigger, but dogs can react to other storm-related cues like lightning flashes, the sounds of wind or rain hitting the home, changes in barometric pressure, and even static electricity in the air.

We learn about Thunderstorm Aversion and ways veterinarians try to help dogs and their owners. And we learn about a three-year, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of a new treatment that’s hoping to become a medical solution.

Now in its third year, the study is being conducted at a dozen sites around Florida, as well as one in Missouri and one in Louisiana. Once screened and accepted, dogs are given a pill twice a day for about three months. Half of them get the new medicine and half get a sugar pill. Owners keep a log to track their behavior. It’s free to participate, and qualifying dogs receive all study-related care including evaluations, diagnostic testing and exams. And they are still looking for participants until the end of September.

Guests:

Dr. William Kroll, DVM with Viscaya-Prado Veterinary Hospital in Cape Coral and a clinical investigator for the study

Karen Feldman, journalist whose greyhound Gizmo was a study participant

