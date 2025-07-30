Pacesetter Breakfast sets the tone for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades' fundraising campaign

If you’ve ever called 211 here in Southwest Florida to find assistance with things like housing, food, healthcare, mental health — the list goes on — the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades is who is supporting the 211 service, and is helping to fund the many agencies and nonprofits around the region who are there to help.

Each year their fundraising campaign is designed to raise the money they need to help fund more than 90 partner agencies who help around a half-million people each year. Put simply, the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades provides an essential backbone for social services in southwest Florida.

Their goal this year is $11.5 million dollars. The official campaign doesn’t begin until October, but this coming Monday, Aug. 4 they are hosting what’s called a Pacesetter Launch Breakfast at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers to begin setting the stage for the fall kickoff. The morning will bring together Pacesetters — they are companies and nonprofits that launch their campaigns early to set the tone and contribute at least $1,000 — and it will encourage people to become Pacesetters.

Guests:

Will Prather, Executive Producer and CEO of Prather Productions, and co-chair of the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades' annual fundraising campaign

Karen Turcotte, Chief Development Officer for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades

