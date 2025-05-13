Maternal Mental Health and the systems in place to provide care

According to the American Pregnancy Association about 1 in 5 women experience some negative feelings after the birth of a child or a mental health condition during pregnancy. About three quarters of these women do not receive any treatment, especially in underserved communities.

Untreated mental health issues can lead to things like disrupted child bonding, impaired infant development, and even some serious health outcomes for the child and mother – suicide and overdose are among the leading causes of maternal death in the U.S., especially in the late postpartum period.

It’s Maternal Mental Health Month so we have a conversation about the kinds of things pregnant women and new mothers go through, and could experience, as well as the kinds of services that are available to them in Southwest Florida — especially in underserved communities.

Since its founding in 1977, Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida has had a mission to provide quality healthcare that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial means or insurance status. It’s Collier County's only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). These centers are a crucial part of the healthcare safety net in the United States, operating in both urban and rural areas that have been designated as Medically Underserved Areas or where there are Medically Underserved Populations.

Healthcare Network operates 14 locations throughout the county, offering a wide range of integrated medical and dental services including behavioral and women’s health and mental health.

Guest:

Dr. Jaime Khemraj is Chief Medical Officer of the Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida

