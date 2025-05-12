Flood watch in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for Southwest Florida area

The National Weather Service in Miami reports that a flood watch remains in effect through Tuesday morning for a large part of the southern section of Southeast and South Florida.

The area under the flood watch include portions of Southeast, southern, and Southwest Florida, including the following counties: Broward, Miami Dade, Palm Beach, Glades Hendry, Collier and Monroe.

Impacts from the flooding could include excessive runoff that may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Additionally, the NWS Periods of moderate to heavy rain remain possible through this evening. So far, a general 1 to 3 inches has fallen with isolated amounts between 3 to 5 inches.

Additional rainfall could exacerbate flooding.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

