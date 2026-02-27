© 2026 WGCU News
News for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

End of March deadline given for decision on how to fund Bonita to Estero Rail Trail effort

WGCU | By Sheldon Zoldan/Special to WGCU
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM EST
Bonita Springs residents were hoping to get a resolution last week for a 14-mile linear park project that would connect the city to Florida’s statewide network of multi-use trails. But opposition to the project from some residents and pending studies must be resolved first. Residents of The Vines, a community split by railroad tracks to be used as the trail, urged that the trail ends at Estero Parkway, shown here.
Mike Braun
/
WGCU
Bonita Springs residents were hoping to get a resolution last week for a 14-mile linear park project that would connect the city to Florida’s statewide network of multi-use trails. But opposition to the project from some residents and pending studies must be resolved first. Residents of The Vines, a community split by railroad tracks to be used as the trail, urged that the trail ends at Estero Parkway, shown here.

The three communities financing the 11.4-mile Bonita Estero Rail Trail will need to decide by the end of March how they will pay for it.

Bonita Springs and Estero received updates by the Trust for Public Lands at work sessions February 25 about the trail known as BERT. The trail will begin at Estero Parkway in Estero and end at Wiggins Pass Road in Collier County.

The governments can pay for the project with a purchase sale agreement or through a lease purchase agreement. Bonita Springs would pay the largest amount, $28.5 million for its 5.8-mile portion; Estero would pay $19.8 million for its 4.1-mile portion; Collier County would pay $11.6 million for 1.5-mile segment.

The costs are approximation. Final appraisals need to be done, said Doug Hattaway, southeast region conservation director at Trust for Public Land.

He made his presentation to the Estero Village Council.

The Trust wants to close the sale by the end of October, Hattaway said.

Seminole Gulf Railroad, owner of the 11.4 miles, agreed to lower the price from $70.4 million to $60 million, Hattaway said. Otherwise, they couldn’t have moved forward.

The trust failed to get any funding from Lee County, the state and federal government, Hattaway said.

“There’s a host of reasons for that. I will mention to you that one of those is because a lot of these programs, federal and state, they’re particularly interested in actual construction projects. They need to see those ribbon cutting when their last dollar goes out the door,” Hattaway said.

The timeline to buy the property starts with the March decision by the communities on how they want to pay for the land. Bonita and Estero are leaning toward buying the property outright and not lease it first. Collier Country representatives didn’t return e-mail or phone calls, but last year county commissioners said they would be part of the deal.

Bonita Councilman Chris Corrie said he expects the city will ask voters in August to approve a bond issue.

Estero Village Manager Steven R. Sarkozy said a bond issue is one way to go.

The purchase of the land is one of the costs of the trail. The two appraisals, a boundary survey and environmental surveys could cost Estero another $250,000 Hattaway said.

Bonita will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss BERT and give staff direction on what to do next, Corrie said. Estero also will discuss the trail again before taking a vote.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Transportation WGCU NewsBonita-Estero Rail Trail
Sheldon Zoldan/Special to WGCU
See stories by Sheldon Zoldan/Special to WGCU
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU
  • Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno with his father Carmine Marceno Sr., at left, before throwing out the first pitch at a Fort Myers Mighty Mussels game in 2022.
    Investigation
    Lee sheriff’s father was a well-documented menace; Did the law treat him differently?
    Bob Norman/Florida Trident
    A raft of never-before-seen police reports obtained by the Florida Trident via a public records request portray Carmine Marceno Sr., who was then 67, as a stalker, bully, and thief who routinely roamed a Collier County gated community where he lived in his signature sweat pants terrorizing his neighbors.
  • This image provided by Lee County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staffers net an injured mother manatee and her calf in the Orange River near Fort Myers, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026
    Environment
    Injured mother manatee, calf rescued by Lee County Sheriff's Office, taken to SeaWorld
    The Associated Press
    Officials in Florida say an injured mother manatee and her calf have been rescued from a river and taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation. The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared video on social media showing Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staffers netting the pair on Wednesday. Drone video shows the rescue boat circling around the manatees to corral them in what looks like a fishing net before the crew hauls the sea cows aboard. Officials didn't have details about how the mother manatee was injured or their current conditions. The mother and calf are among at least six manatees rescued in the county since Feb. 19 because of cold stress, watercraft injuries and malnutrition.
  • Views of the developments along El Conquistador Parkway on Sarasota Bay called Aqua and Cirrus. Manatee and Sarasota counties have seen rapid development in the last decade.
    Government & Politics
    Window closing to roll back Florida SB 180 home rule limits
    Alice Herman/Suncoast Searchlight
    The Florida Legislature has just days in the current session to kill controversial provisions in a state law limiting local jurisdictions from regulating growth. Senate Bill 180, which passed with nearly unanimous approval last year, limits cities and counties from advancing any measures deemed more “burdensome or restrictive” on development in the wake of major storms. The law spurred backlash from local governments that had spent months — in some cases years — crafting planning policies, only to see them struck down by the state.