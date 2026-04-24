Okee-One data center in Okeechobee scuttled by county officials

After significant public outcry over excessive electric and water use by data centers, the Okeechobee Board of County Commissioners Thursday decided to scrap a land-use proposal that would have re-designated agricultural land in southern Okeechobee to technology land.

The proposal for a Special Technology Opportunity Center designation would open the doors to massive data centers in this area of crazing cattle.

The crowd erupted in applause with the decision. But that wasn’t the only good news for foes of these massive energy and water-using facilities that fuel artificial intelligence. County Commissioner Terry Burroughs informed fellow board members and data-center foes that the previously planned data center called Okee-One was being scrapped.

Okee-One was to be built on some 200 acres of the old reformatory school for boys in Okeechobee County. In addition to fueling AI, the Indian River State College was planning to use the data center as a working class-room laboratory.

A college official made a presentation to the board a few months ago telling them the college would soon be breaking ground after securing a $1.5 million grant from the state.

But Burroughs said Thursday, Okee-One is dead on arrival and the college is being asked to return state funding.

The college has yet to respond to a request for comment by WGCU.

Opposition to data centers has been mounting in Okeechobee and other rural areas of Florida because these vast swaths of rural land are appealing to those wanting to get in on the AI revolution.

Data centers are major energy drainers. Just one data center can use as much electricity as 100,000 homes, experts said recently in a webinar for journalists about these proliferating centers.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he intended to sign a measure that imposes restrictions on construction of these massive centers.

In many parts of the county, much more infrastructure is needed to run these centers, and more infrastructure can come at the expense of everyday utility payers who must pay for upgraded utility systems.

But Senate Bill 484 which had yet to cross DeSantis’ desk by Wednesday, is meant to prevent costs from being passed on the everyday consumers. But the full measure wasn’t exactly what a public skeptical of data centers were hoping for.

Initially billed as to allow for transparency, lawmakers in Tallahassee changed course and added the measure with a provisions allowing for non-disclosure agreements — the opposite of transparency.

This means local governments can keep confidential initial tech company plans for the center for up to 12 months.

Following the Okeechobee board decision, the county sent out a statement thanking the public.

“Okeechobee County appreciates the public participation at today’s Board of County Commissioners meeting regarding the proposed amendments to the County’s Comprehensive Plan.

“...As part of this broader update, the plan includes an option for 'Special Technology Opportunity Centers,' which would allow for certain types of technology-oriented businesses in designated areas. It is important to note that today’s public hearing was not an approval of any specific project. Rather, it was a discussion about the framework that guides future land use decisions.

"Following today’s public hearing, the Board of County Commissioners voted to remove the proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments for “Special Technology Opportunity Centers.

"Thank you again to everyone who took the time to be involved. Your voice helps shape the future of Okeechobee County."

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