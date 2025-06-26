Florida’s aerospace future arrives

Charlotte County is throwing its hat into the ring of the new space race. As Florida looks to become a big-time player in the future of space exploration, the county is looking to expand its educational aerospace program to foster the future of the industry. WGCU’s Sandra Viktorova spoke to students about their potential new career path and how two new airport hangers could make Charlotte County a hot spot for promising aerospace engineers.

