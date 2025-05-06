Grace period extended for small businesses looking for aid after hurricanes Helene and Milton

There is some relief for the many Southwest Florida business owners still navigating hurricane insurance claims and facing urgent rebuilding needs.

Just in time for Small Business Week (May 4-10), the Small Business Administration has extended a critical 60-day grace period for Hurricane Helene and Milton survivors to apply for disaster recovery assistance.

“SBA loans help eligible small businesses and private nonprofits cover operating expenses after a disaster, which is crucial for their recovery,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “These loans not only help business owners get back on their feet but also play a key role in sustaining local economies in the aftermath of a disaster.”

The application extension is available now for businesses and homeowners.

These SBA loans help eligible small businesses and private nonprofits cover operating expenses after a disaster. As of April, SBA has approved almost $700 million in recovery funds for Florida businesses and homeowners affected by these hurricanes.

More information is available at SBA.gov.

