Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday is on now through Aug. 31

Florida’s 2025 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is now open for business and runs until Sunday, August 31. The holiday will now occur annually, every August, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

During the annual sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of:

Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item;



Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less;



Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for non-commercial home or personal use.

The annual sales tax holiday does not apply to:



Briefcases, suitcases, or garment bags;

Watches, watchbands, jewelry, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs;

Skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates;

Clothing items with a sales price of more than $100;

Any school supply item with a sales price of more than $50;

Books that are not otherwise exempt;

Computers and computer-related accessories with a sales price of more than $1,500;

Cellular telephones, video game consoles, digital media receivers, or devices that are not primarily designed to process data;

Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes;

Rentals of any eligible items;

Repairs or alterations of any eligible items;

Sales of any eligible items within a theme park or entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

Reference: Section 45, Chapter 2025-208, Laws of Florida; Emergency Rule 12AER25-1, Florida Administrative Code

