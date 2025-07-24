© 2025 WGCU News
Crypto ATM scammers target SWFL

WGCU
Published July 24, 2025

Last year, over $9 billion was lost in scams that involved Cryptocurrency. In Fort Myers, the past 18 months saw over half a million dollars scammed with a new target used in the fraud: Crypto ATM’s. These machines have been popping up all over Lee County and have become the latest tool used in defrauding people out of their money. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford spoke to the Fort Myers Police Department, who are sounding the alarm on the fastest growing crime in the country.

