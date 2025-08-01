Charlotte County business owners, entrepreneurs can attend free consult sessions by FGCU experts

Charlotte County business owners and entrepreneurs can take advantage of free, one-on-one consulting sessions hosted by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Florida Small Business Development Center.

The sessions take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at 18501 Murdock Circle, Room #203, in Port Charlotte.

Whether you're starting a new business, preparing to apply for a loan, or want to grow through government contracts or digital marketing, this is your chance to speak directly with seasoned experts.

Four SBDC consultants will be available to meet with attendees:

• Sue Craig, Access to Capital expert and former banker

• Elizabeth Goldbach, bilingual startup consultant and SBA loan advisor

• Patti Guerzo, marketing strategist and AI implementation expert

• Frederick Ross, government contracting specialist with over 20 years’ experience

“There’s no substitute for one-on-one guidance—especially when it comes from professionals who know the local business landscape,” said Kay Tracy, director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome as space allows. There is no cost to attend.

