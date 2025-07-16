There are new obstacles that can stand in the way of you landing your dream job. A strong resume can get you far, but it might not be enough to bypass the AI Bots on most job sites use. Executive Coach Ethan Evans has seen plenty of resumes, including as his time as a Vice President at Amazon. Now, he is giving the details on the little tricks you can use to make sure your qualifications find their way to the right hiring manager. From recent grads to professionals looking for a change, Evans knows what you need to land the perfect position.

How to Build a Better Resume | WGCU News