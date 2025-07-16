© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to build a better resume

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:33 AM EDT

There are new obstacles that can stand in the way of you landing your dream job. A strong resume can get you far, but it might not be enough to bypass the AI Bots on most job sites use. Executive Coach Ethan Evans has seen plenty of resumes, including as his time as a Vice President at Amazon. Now, he is giving the details on the little tricks you can use to make sure your qualifications find their way to the right hiring manager. From recent grads to professionals looking for a change, Evans knows what you need to land the perfect position.

How to Build a Better Resume | WGCU News
Tags
Business/Economy WGCU NewsResumeJobsJob skillsAmazon
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News