Amateur Radio Club to host disaster preparation field day

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 1, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
Hurricane season has arrived, and with it, preparations for what to do if communications networks fail.

Licensed amateur, or ham, radio operators can serve as a volunteer backup communication system in emergencies when mainstream networks go down.

The Fort Myers

Club is hosting a 24-hour Field Day to demonstrate to the public how amateur radio can function under emergency-like conditions.

Key activities of the event include demonstrations of:

  1. Emergency Power Use: Radios will be powered by generators, batteries, or solar panels to simulate operations during power outages.
  2. Deployable Antennas: Operators will erect portable antennas to adapt to changing conditions and available frequencies.
  3. Making Contacts: Participants will aim to contact as many other stations as possible, earning points for using alternative power sources, operating outdoors, and incorporating modern technology.
  4. Public Education: Visitors can observe operations, ask questions, and even get on the air under the guidance of a licensed operator.

The event takes place at North Fort Myers Community Park, 2000 Recreation Park Way, and runs from noon on June 28 until noon on the 29th.

