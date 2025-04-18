A gathering of minds at The Edison Awards

Each year, some of the brightest minds in business come to Fort Myers to foster innovation as part of The Edison Awards. Companies and products that are looking to leave a positive impact on the world are honored and panels featuring some of the top minds in their fields offer advice on how to improve your business and help it grow. However, the highlight of the event might be the Innovators Showcase, where nominees put their products on display. WGCU’s Teddy Byrne learned how these companies use the experts on hand to help take their companies to the next level.

Lighting the Spark of Innovation at The Edison Awards | WGCU News