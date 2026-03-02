A civil approach to difficult conversations with legendary sports agent, Ron Shapiro

Ron Shapiro began his career as a civil rights attorney in the late 1960s after graduating from Harvard Law School, and he founded Shapiro Sher, a prominent Baltimore law firm in 1972. But then a series of events led him to founding Shapiro, Robinson & Associates, a sports management firm that developed a national reputation through its holistic approach to contract negotiation, sound financial management, and commitment to community involvement on the part of its clients.

Mr. Shapiro went on to become one of the most respected agents in professional sports history. He’s retired now, but over his career he represented six players who are now in the baseball Hall of Fame including Cal Ripken, Jr., Brooks Robinson, and Kirby Puckett.

Mr. Shapiro has written four bestselling books on the art of negotiating, with a philosophy of win-win and what he calls ‘the power of nice’. His first book, published in 1998, was titled “The Power of Nice: How to Negotiate So Everyone Wins – Especially You!”

He was on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus last week to give a talk titled "NICE: A Soft Approach to Tough Conversations” that offered advice on how to approach difficult conversations, especially during the highly charged and polarized times we find ourselves in.

Guest:

Ron Shapiro, expert Negotiator, Sports Agent, Attorney, Educator, New York Times Bestselling Author, and Civic Leader.

