'The Distance Between Stars' as humanity strives to survive

Stephen Cavitt’s bio begins by saying he’s always chasing the next great story. He’s been an instructor at Florida Gulf Coast University since 2018, teaching English, Creative Writing, and Interdisciplinary courses as well as advising the university’s Creative Writing Club and is a Faculty Mentor with the WiSER Research Assistant Program.

His roots are in Georgia and Tennessee, and he taught for Duke University, the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga State, and the University of Georgia before coming to Southwest Florida to teach at FGCU.

As a writer, Cavitt has published his poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and has done some journalism. His sci-fi novella, The Distance Between Stars, came out in April, 2025 and was also released as a podcast audiobook. It's the first entry in what he calls the Und Wars series. It tells a story of survival after Earth is devastated by Aliens called the Und. It’s told through short monologues by everyday people who escaped and are headed into space to try to start over.

He also makes The Poetry Professor podcast, in which he reads one of his own poems and discusses it and offers listeners a writing prompt, in part to help fellow writing instructors in their classes.

Guest:

Stephen Cavitt, M.F.A. is an English, Creative Writing, and Interdisciplinary instructor at Florida Gulf Coast University; Faculty Advisor of the Creative Writing Club; and a Faculty Mentor with the WiSER Research Assistant Program.

