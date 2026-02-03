Reflecting on six decades of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

When Raymond DePaulo was deciding what to study in college in the late 1960s he chose psychiatry because he wanted to better understand people. He began as a student at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 1968 and went on to become an M.D. in 1972 and then did his residencies there. He founded the Affective Disorder Clinic in 1977 — that was the term used for what are now referred to as Mood Disorders — and these days he’s co-director of the Johns Hopkins Mood Disorders Center. He's also a University Distinguished Service Professor and has been an active clinician, teacher, and researcher throughout his career.

Dr. DePaulo's research interests focus on clinical assessment, diagnosis, causes and treatments for mood disorders. His research group led several early genetic studies of bipolar disorder and unipolar depression and he has authored more than 140 peer reviewed scientific articles.

He was on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus to give a talk for the university’s Provost’s Seminar Series so stopped by the studio for a conversation about his work and career and the changes he’s seen over the past 58 years. He also spoke with the Naples Discussion Group while he was in town.

Guest:

Dr. Raymond DePaulo, Co-Director of the Mood Disorder Center in the Dept. of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

