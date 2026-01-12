We check in with the Harry Chapin Food Bank of SWFL for a snapshot of current levels of food insecurity

The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers is the largest hunger-relief network in Southwest Florida, serving Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties. It distributes purchased and donated food, and other grocery products, to more than 150 food-relief agencies who operate food pantries, soup kitchens, programs for children, seniors, veterans, homeless shelters and others.

Despite record high stock markets, the food bank and its partners are busier than ever because of factors like high food, housing, and health insurance costs — along with cuts to federal programs that help people in need including $186 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the so-called Big Beautiful Bill.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank distributed 38.7 million pounds of food last year. And to keep up with the growing need, they have begun construction of a new 110-thousand-square-foot distribution center and warehouse being built in Fort Myers that will be their new Hunger Action Center.

We sit down with the food bank's president and CEO to get a sense of what they’re experiencing right now, and what the new facility will mean for their operations. We also meet the director of one of their partner agencies. Click here to see the HCFB's 2025 Impact Report.

Guests:

Richard LeBer, president and CEO of the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida

Bob Fain, director of the McGregor Baptist Food Pantry in Fort Myers

