CROW kicks of 2026 Speaker Series with talk about SFWMD's Python Elimination Program

It’s well-known by now that invasive Burmese pythons have become established in the Florida Everglades. The first one was found in 1979 and by the year 2000 they’d fully established reproducing populations. Biologists aren’t able to accurately estimate their population size because they’re so elusive, but more than 20,000 of them have been removed since control efforts began.

You may have heard of the state’s annual Python Challenge, when hunters compete to remove as many Burmese pythons from the Everglades as possible with prizes going to whoever is most successful. It began in 2013 but didn’t become an annual event until 2020. It's seen as more of an awareness program, though, because the 200-300 snakes removed each year is a drop in the bucket compared to the number of pythons that are out there.

But you may not be aware of the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program, which has been around since 2017. These days they have a team of 55 python hunters who are paid to track and remove Burmese pythons, and they’ve caught thousands of them each year using a variety of techniques which include scent dogs, drones, and even what’s called their experimental Robo-Bunny.

This Friday, Jan. 9, the head of the district’s Python Program, Michael Kirkland, will kick of the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife's 2026 speaker series with a talk all about the program and the impact these large snakes have. We get a preview.

Talk Details:

CROW’s 2026 Speaker Series kicks off on Jan. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the CROW Visitor Education Center, located at 3883 Sanibel Captiva Road on Sanibel, and will also be held virtually via Zoom. Tickets are $10 per person. Click here to learn more or register.

Guest:

Michael Kirkland, Lead Invasive Species Scientist and Python Program Manager with the South Florida Water Management District

