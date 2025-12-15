Birders gear up for 126th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count

The Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count began on Christmas Day in the year 1900. Throughout the 1800s, many people took part in the tradition of Christmas "side hunts" during which they competed at how many birds they could kill. Then an ornithologist named Frank Chapman — who founded Bird-Lore which later became Audubon magazine — proposed counting birds on Christmas instead of killing them and it’s been happening ever since and is the world’s longest running citizen science effort. The annual bird count existed long before the term citizen science ever did!

Courtesy of Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Wading birds at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary during a 'drydown' when the water level has dropped.

During the annual count, birdwatchers walk around designated circular areas and count the type, and number of birds they see and hear over the course of the day. The information they collect is used to track bird populations in North and South America, and how they have changed over time.

The Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary’s Christmas Bird Count covers the sanctuary and its surroundings. They’ll have fourteen teams divided up around the count area which includes a diverse array of habitats and neighborhoods.

This year it’s happening this coming Saturday, Dec. 20 and there is still time to get involved if you’re interested. Click here to see all the bird count circles across Southwest Florida and beyond.

Guest:

Keith Laakkonen, Director of Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

