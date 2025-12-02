'The Medium is the Mirror' how our online behavior is reshaping relationships, politics, and sacred beliefs

Canadian philosopher Marshall McLuhan is known for his analysis of how mass media and technology shape human consciousness and society. He coined the term Global Village in the early 1960s referring to how electronic media would collapse space and time barriers in ways it was impossible to predict.

McLuhan argued that the way we communicate is more influential than the content of the communication itself. He's most recognized for the expression "the medium is the message" which means the technology or medium we use to transmit information changes our behavior — and society — more than the information it carries.

Tim Love spent more than four decades in the world of global advertising. He was Vice-Chairman of the global advertising and marketing services company, Omnicom Group, and when he retired in 2013 he was CEO of Omnicom’s Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa regions.

Since retiring, Love has turned his attention toward the way our online world operates today — and how behavior data collected on us users is being used to not only drive our behavior but is negatively impacting mental health and has led to polarization.

His 2022 book “Discovering Truth: How to Navigate Between Fact & Fiction in an Overwhelming Social Media World” explores these ideas, and now his brand new book "The Medium is the Mirror: The Reformation of Truth" further refines his views on how our open, unregulated Internet and social media platforms are reshaping our relationships, politics, and sacred beliefs.

We talk with him and pastor who wrote one of the book's chapters, titled 'When Theology Meets Algorithm.'

Guests:

Tim Love, former Vice-Chairman of the global advertising company Omnicom Group, podcaster, and author of “Discovering Truth: How to Navigate Between Fact & Fiction in an Overwhelming Social Media World” published in 2022 and the newly released “The Medium is the Mirror - The Reformation of Truth: Reshaping Our Relationships, Politics and Sacred Beliefs"

Rev. Dr. Dan Lamey, Founding Pastor of Jubilee Fellowship of Naples

