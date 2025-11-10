Champions for Learning program helps Collier County students and teachers achieve success

The Education Foundation of Collier County's Champions for Learning program was started in 1990 with a mission to serve as a catalyst for educational success by investing in Collier’s students and educators. They have programs for students designed to prepare them for their future learning and career goals, both college or occupation-based learning and skill building.

They administer the Take Stock in Children mentoring program and College and Career Prep program, as well as an Entrepreneurship Program.

Of the roughly 350 students they worked with in their mentorship program, 100% graduated high school last year, 33 of which took dual enrollment courses and 62 received industry certifications. Almost three-quarters of their students are slated to be the first in their family to go to college or receive any other kind of post-secondary education.

For educators, they administer classroom grants to help teachers cover costs for supplies that aren’t in their school’s budget, they present the annual Golden Apple Award, and work with more than 400 local educators in traditional public, charter, and private schools in Collier County.

We talk with their new President and CEO, and an alumna of the program to better understand what they do and the impact their programs can have.

Guests:

Eric Williams is President and CEO of Champions for Learning. He held many leadership positions in Collier County Public Schools from 1997 to 2008, including principal of Gulf Coast High School.

Lindsay Lydon is an alumna of Champions for Learning and its Take Stock in Children program. She graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University in 2024 and also serves on the Champions for Learning Alumni Council.

