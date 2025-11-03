New research shows Alzheimer’s-like brain changes in dolphins linked to toxic algae blooms

Researchers have known for quite some time that neurotoxins produced by cyanobacteria — also known as blue green algae — can travel through the air and can potentially pose health risks when inhaled.

Toxins produced by cyanobacteria in large algae blooms can damage the brain, liver, kidneys, or other organs so algae blooms in warm, slow-moving, nutrient-laden water bodies are not only a major environmental problem but also a health problem.

A new paper published in the Journal Nature Communications Biology titled "Alzheimer’s disease signatures in the brain transcriptome of estuarine dolphins" investigates the link between exposure to Harmful Algal Bloom neurotoxins and the development of Alzheimer's disease signatures in the brain transcriptome of stranded common bottlenose dolphins found in Florida's Indian River Lagoon. They essentially correlated changes in the dolphin brains’ DNA to chronic and acute exposure to blue green algae blooms.

Dolphins serve as a "sentinel species" for Alzheimer’s Diseased because they live so long and can naturally develop Alzheimer’s-like neuropathological changes with age.

We talk with one of the study’s co-authors to learn more.

Dr. David A. Davis is a Research Associate Professor of Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and he is Associate Director of the Brain Endowment Bank there.

