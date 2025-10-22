GLSEN Collier presenting 2025 Youth Pride Conference in Naples

GLSEN is a national nonprofit that works to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation and gender identity and promote LGBT inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools. It was originally an acronym for Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network when it was founded in Boston in 1990.

There are now more than 40 local chapters across the United States, including three in Florida: one in Tampa, one in Central Florida, and one in Collier County.

Students, vendors and volunteers participate in the 2023 Youth Pride Conference sponsored by GLSEN Collier County on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Naples.

The Collier County chapter was founded in 2012 and since then has supported GSAs (Gender and Sexuality Alliances) and similar student-led clubs in Collier public schools — and provided students with safe, inclusive, and affirming educational spaces where they are free to express their queer identities.

This Saturday, Oct. 25, GLSEN Collier’s SHINE Team — which is a group of high school student leaders who advocate for their peers — is presenting the 2025 Youth Pride Conference in Naples from 10am to 4pm at the Naples United Church of Christ. It's free and open to students grades 6-12.

We talk with two GLSEN Collier alumni who are part of Saturday's conference.

Guests:

Ollie Saunders, GLSEN Collier alumni and keynote speaker at the 2025 Youth Pride Conference

Hornet Bosa, GLSEN Collier alumni and a presenter of the 2025 Youth Pride Conference

