Dendritic Institute: a hub for innovation and collaboration around AI & data science

The idea for an AI Institute at Florida Gulf Coast University dates back to before OpenAI released ChatGPT in the fall of 2022. Around 2021, the Dean of the College of Engineering brought the idea to the president, provost and cabinet and they agreed it was worth pursuing. So, the university hired a cluster of experts in AI and data science to form the core of the new programs being designed and to help shape the new institute as it was born.

Dr. Leandro de Castro joined FGCU in June of 2023 and was challenged with planning and designing what is now called the FGCU Dendritic Institute. He is its founding director.

Dendrites are branched extensions of nerve cells, along which impulses received from other cells are transmitted to the cell. The idea of the Dendritic Institute is for it to act as a hub of all things AI and data science, from research and knowledge generation, to community interaction and outreach.

FGCU recently announced a multi-year initiative focusing on responsible, ethical and practical use of AI to enhance teaching, learning, researching and collaborating. So we sit down with Dr. de Castro to meet him and get the Institute’s origin story and what lies ahead.

Follow this link to learn more about or register for the forum they are presenting on Wednesday, Oct. 22 in the Cohen Ballroom at FGCU beginning at 4pm. It will focus on AI in K-12 education and is open to anyone but RSVP is required.

Guest:

Dr. Leandro de Castro, professor of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University and founding director of FGCU’s Dendritic Institute.

