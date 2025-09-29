"What's Health Got to Do With It?" joins the WGCU lineup

Avid WGCU listeners may have noticed some minor changes to our lineup recently, including the addition of Ye Gods with Scott Carter on Fridays at 3pm and Sundays at noon. It’s one of several shows we’re adding to the lineup.

Another, starting Sunday, Oct. 5 at 5am is a show produced out of Jacksonville at our sister station WJCT called “What’s Health Got to Do With It?” It’s a weekly talk program exploring the intersection of healthcare and daily life with a focus on guiding listeners on their journeys through the increasingly convoluted medical bureaucracy. It’s also distributed by the NPR Network.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is hosted by Dr. Joe Sirven, he’s a practicing neurologist, and professor of neurology and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Neurology at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona. He's also a well-published author on epilepsy, a former editor-in-chief of epilepsy.com, and he currently serves as the editor-in-chief of Brain & Life en Español.

Since we’re bringing the show to our airwaves we thought it would be a good idea to get to know Dr. Joe and the show beforehand.

