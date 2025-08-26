The allure of mahjong in today's fast-paced, always online world

Mahjong is a tile-based game that’s part skill & strategy and park luck. It originated in China in the mid-to-late 19th century, but its exact origins are debated.

Mahjong was first introduced to the United States in the 1920s and it quickly became a massive fad. The American version’s rules were standardized by the National Mah Jongg League in 1937 and a feature unique to American mahjong was introduced: an annually changing card of official winning hands. Those cards are still issued every April to this day.

In the 1950s and 60s American mahjong experienced a significant revival — primarily within Jewish American communities — and become a cherished social tradition for many. And in recent years there’s been a resurgence in mahjong popularity, with new generations discovering this century old game — including in this part of Florida.

Southwest Florida Mahjong is a local group that offers social workshops to help newcomers learn the game, as well as pop-up events with an elegant twist and even private mahjong parties. To find out what their group is all about, and exactly what it is about this 'old-fashioned' game that resonates in today's world, we spoke with three of the group's founding members. You can find their Instagram page here.

Guests:

Lauren Casey is the founder of Southwest Florida Mahjong and a Mahjong Mentor

Cathy Lubner is a founding member of SWFL Mahjong and a Mahjong Mentor

Susan Frantz is a founding member of SWFL Mahjong and a Mahjong Mentor

