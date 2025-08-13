IMAG History and Science Center celebrates three decades of immersive experiences

In the early 1990s the City of Fort Myers was looking for a use for its old water treatment plant on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard on the east side of downtown and a movement grew to create a science center for kids and so the Imaginarium Hands on Museum and Aquarium was opened in 1995.

In the 2010s the Imaginarium merged with the Southwest Florida History Museum, which used to be in the train depot downtown, and in 2017 the IMAG History and Science Center was born as an independent nonprofit that was no longer city-run.

Percy the African spurred tortoise.

This Saturday, August 16th the IMAG team is celebrating the organization’s 30th anniversary with a daylong celebration. Today, we talk with IMAG’s Executive Director for a bit of history about the center, and a look at what’s happening there today.

Guest:

Matt Johnson, Executive Director of the IMAG History & Science Center in downtown Fort Myers.

