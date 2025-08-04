We meet the new Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Florida

When most people think about food assistance in Southwest Florida the Harry Chapin Food Bank likely comes to mind first. But the need here is great and there’s another organization that’s working to help meet the endless challenges of food insecurity. The Midwest Food Bank was founded on a farm in Illinois in 2003 and has grown ever since, adding branches around the country including one that covers Florida. The Midwest Food Bank Florida branch opened in Fort Myers in 2014 and has been providing food to its more than 200 partner agencies ever since.

These days they’re providing tens of thousands of meals every month, as well as creating what they call Hope Packs for kids, and what are called Tender Mercies — they are nutritious meal packets produced in-house and sent to Haiti and Kenya to help with international relief efforts.

Midwest Food Bank Florida pretty much runs on volunteers — they had about 2000 last year. And they only have six paid employees so they’re able to turn every dollar donated into 34 meals. We meet their new Executive Director to get to know him and better understand what they do.

The Mighty Mussels are hosting a Fundraiser Spirit Night in support of the Midwest Food Bank this Friday, Aug. 8, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers when they face off against the Clearwater Threshers. It’s also Fireworks Night and 5 of every ticket purchased will go to the food bank. Click here for details.

Guest:

Dennis Hall, Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank Florida

