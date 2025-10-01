GCL Book Club: Artis Henderson, No Ordinary Bird: Drug Smuggling, a Plane Crash, and a Daughter's Quest for the Truth

When Artis was just five years old, the small plane she was riding in crashed, with her beloved father Lamar at the controls. Lamar died and Artis survived. The family never talked much about the accident, and Artis and her mother moved back to Florida, essentially smudging out the memory of Lamar. As Artis got older, she had more and more questions about her father and what happened in that plane crash. In her second memoir, No Ordinary Bird: Drug Smuggling, a Plane Crash, and a Daughter's Quest for the Truth, she investigates her own family and finds many of those answers. The book is full of adventure and shocking discoveries, but at bottom is a daughter's search for the truth.

