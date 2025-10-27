Are We There Yet?
A podcast about humanity’s next giant leap into space.
There’s a lot going on up there—and 'Are We There Yet?' is your guide to it all. Hosted by space reporter Brendan Byrne, this weekly podcast takes you inside the latest developments in space exploration, from NASA missions to commercial spaceflight.
What You’ll Hear
- Deep Space Missions – NASA’s efforts to return to the Moon and journey toward Mars.
- Solar System Science – Probes and rovers uncovering the secrets of planets, moons, and beyond.
- Space Industry Insights – How private companies are reshaping the future of exploration.
- Human Stories – Interviews with astronauts, engineers, and visionaries pushing boundaries.
Why Listen?
Are We There Yet? connects you to the people and ideas behind humanity’s boldest adventure. Whether you’re fascinated by rocket launches, curious about space science, or inspired by the dream of becoming an interplanetary species, this podcast brings the universe a little closer to home.
Latest Episodes
The future of the Juno mission is uncertain after the probe's extension ended on Sept. 30, right before the government shutdown. Plus, the OSIRIS-APEX mission continues on after almost being cancelled. The mission will study the asteroid Apophis as it flies close to Earth in 2029.
With over a 100 million pieces of space junk around our planet, scientists researchers, and the public are concerned over how we treat our world and the repercussions of leaving trash in space. Plus, we can learn a lot from plants on how space impacts biological life, like people.
With the government shutdown, the majority of NASA and its projects have been put on pause. Plus, scientists are studying a sample that could be a sign of life on Mars and looking at how space weather could impact people.
Emily Calandrelli, also known online as The Space Gal, is encouraging kids to make their own rockets for the second annual Baking Soda Rocket Day. Plus, scientists are looking at how to grow plants off our planet.
NASA has found over 6,000 exoplanets, or planets that orbit other stars. Plus, we take a look at space junk, or human made objects that are left in orbit around our planet.
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Telescope are exploring our universe, finding spiral galaxies, comets and where stars are born. Plus, a look at SpaceX’s fandom and how space enthusiasts feel about Elon Musk.
The U.S. Space Command is moving to Huntsville, Alabama. The unit is tasked overseeing the nation's military operations in outer space. Plus, NASA is partnering with Google to create an AI medical assistant that can help the on-board medical officer diagnose any medical issues mid-flight.
SpaceX's Starship successfully launched, and safety landed in the Indian Ocean. Plus, scientists have found an interesting object near Neptune.
Scientists are on the hunt for signs of life on Mars and the icy moons of Saturn and Venus.
Under the Trump administration the space agency has been undergoing policy changes as it prepares for future missions and goals, like putting a nuclear power plant on the moon. The new budget proposed may be problematic. Plus, a new executive order lifts some launch and flight regulations for commercial space companies.