Special needs residents in DeSoto County encouraged to register with special needs shelter ahead of peak hurricane season -- just in case

The Florida Department of Health in DeSoto County urges residents who have a disability or special needs that require assistance but not hospitalization, to register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry prior to the peak of hurricane season — mid-August through mid-October.

Registration is important. After registration is completed, the person or caretaker of those with special needs will be contacted to ensure the needs can be met. That allows the local emergency management officials to quickly assist those with special needs during an emergency.

When activated, the special needs shelter is at South Florida State College DeSoto Campus, 2251 NE Turner Ave., Arcadia.

If you are eligible for a special needs shelter, your kit should include:



List of medications and dosage

A 30-day supply of medications

Vital medical equipment for those who may be electrically or oxygen dependent

Backup energy sources for essential medical equipment

Any special dietary needs or food

Personal information including photo ID, insurance card, list of emergency contacts, and your primary care provider’s contact information

After completing the Florida Special Needs Registry, additional information will be provided to you by your local emergency management agency regarding evacuation and sheltering options available.

Go to https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/ to register

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