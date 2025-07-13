U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Fort Myers Beach Flotilla 91 to host boating safety course

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Fort Myers Beach Flotilla 91 is promoting water safety awareness in the summer heat.

The Flotilla will host a 'Boat America" Responsible Boating Course on July 19 at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 15660 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers and will cost $45 per person.

The course will go over the rules of the water, boat equipment, emergency preparation, and more. The session is aimed to help families and solo boaters be more responsible on the water.

Flotilla Public Affairs Officer Dan Eaton emphasized how preparing for emergencies can save lives.

"There's a lot of different things that can turn around and happen, and those that are prepared and educated are going to be the survivors," Eaton said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida had the highest drowning death rate for children under nine ranging from 2019 to 2021. With July 25 marking World Drowning Prevention Day, Eaton and the Flotilla stress lifejacket use, especially for captains.

"Let's say a passenger that doesn't know how to swim goes overboard and they weren't wearing a life jacket. They drown," Eaton said. "How is the captain going to feel the rest of his or her life knowing asking the passenger to wear a life jacket could have prevented the situation?"

To register for the "Boat America" Responsible Boating Course, visit https://www.aux91fmb.org/safeboating/.

