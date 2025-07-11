Florida Highway Patrol Corvette cruiser takes best looking contest -- first state to record a three-peat

The black and tan FHP Corvette cruiser has been named winner of the 2025 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest, a threepeat for the Sunshine State highway patrol.

The FHP win in the American Association of State Troopers contest makes Florida the first state in contest history to win three consecutive years.

This year’s winning photo features FHP’s black and tan Corvette cruiser set against the backdrop of a vibrant Miami sunset, with the city’s iconic skyline in the distance.

“Florida is a state filled with pride and support for our law enforcement officers, and this historic, first ever three-peat is a reflection of that,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This first-ever three-peat is a credit to our team’s creativity, our agency’s mission, and the thousands of Floridians who rallied behind us once again. I’m incredibly proud of our troopers, staff, and the support we’ve received from the public and our partners statewide.”

