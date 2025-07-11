© 2025 WGCU News
Florida Highway Patrol Corvette cruiser takes best looking contest -- first state to record a three-peat

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 11, 2025 at 8:18 PM EDT
The Florida Highway Patrol's submission for the 2025 American Association of State Troopers ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition was taken during an iconic Miami sunset with the Florida Highway Patrol's very own black and tan corvette. The corvette was seized in a joint criminal investigation into a nationwide drug trafficking organization with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Voting ends at noon Friday.
FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol's black and tan Corvette cruiser is the winner of the 2025 American Association of State Troopers ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ competition.

The black and tan FHP Corvette cruiser has been named winner of the 2025 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest, a threepeat for the Sunshine State highway patrol.

The FHP win in the American Association of State Troopers contest makes Florida the first state in contest history to win three consecutive years.

This year’s winning photo features FHP’s black and tan Corvette cruiser set against the backdrop of a vibrant Miami sunset, with the city’s iconic skyline in the distance.

“Florida is a state filled with pride and support for our law enforcement officers, and this historic, first ever three-peat is a reflection of that,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “This first-ever three-peat is a credit to our team’s creativity, our agency’s mission, and the thousands of Floridians who rallied behind us once again. I’m incredibly proud of our troopers, staff, and the support we’ve received from the public and our partners statewide.” 

