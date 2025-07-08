Manatee County veterans to get free legal help

Manatee County Veterans Services has partnered with Bay Area Legal Services to offer free monthly legal clinics for veterans at its Bradenton office, beginning this month.

“This partnership with Bay Area Legal Services is about standing by our veterans, not just in words but in action,” said Mike Rahn, Manatee County District 4 Commissioner. “Manatee County is proud to provide a welcoming space where those who’ve served our nation can access the help they need and deserve.”

These clinics provide veterans with access to legal guidance on civil issues, such as housing, benefits, family law and more—at no cost. Meetings are now taking place in the conference room at Manatee County Veterans Services, located at 1401 3rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Upcoming clinic dates can be found on the Manatee County Veterans Services Public Calendar, and appointments can be scheduled directly by calling Bay Area Legal Services at (813) 232-1343.

"We are committed to ensuring our local veterans continue to have access to these critical legal resources," said Renee Medina, Veterans Services Division Manager. "When we learned Bay Area Legal needed a new space, we immediately opened our doors to support this important mission."

Veterans in need of legal support are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. This new partnership ensures Manatee County remains a steadfast advocate for the well-being and dignity of those who have served.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit: bals.org/areas/manatee-county