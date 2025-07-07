Pie in the sky gets the drop in final day of Key Lime Festival in Key West

Key Lime pies can’t fly. That was amply demonstrated Sunday, July 6, during the Key Lime Pie Drop that highlighted the final day of Key West’s annual Key Lime Festival.

Entrants in the quirky competition were required to launch miniature Key lime pies —encased in protective contraptions they made in advance — from atop the Key West Lighthouse.

Their goal? To land an undamaged pie on a ground-level target beside the light, now open for tours as the historic Key West Lighthouse & Keeper’s Quarters.

More than two dozen individual and team contestants climbed the 88 steps to the top of the lighthouse tower to compete. Their pies were enclosed in creations that featured pool noodles, smiley-face balloons, stuffed animals, makeshift parachutes, bubble wrap and — for one memorable entry — a 35-inch plush goose dressed in a cape and shades.

Most proved to be aerially unsound, resulting in mishaps that ranged from off-course landings to crashed contraptions and complete pie annihilation.

Though few pies survived the gravity-defying drop, an entry dubbed “A Pie in Plain Sight” crafted from a plastic tub, tissue paper, plastic bags and ribbon sailed sweetly toward the target and landed with its pie mostly intact — earning the contest’s first prize.

Staged July 2-6, the Key Lime Festival salutes the tiny yellow limes and the pie made from them. Believed to have been born in Key West, the tart yet creamy confection was designated Florida's official pie in 2006 by the state legislature.

Other events included the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship, themed dinners, parties and markets, and tasting strolls for fans of Key lime cocktails and pie.

The 2025 festival was presented in part by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council and We’ve Got the Keys.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.