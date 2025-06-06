Free microchipping for Lee pets offered through July 3

Lee County residents can get free microchipping for their pets through July 3.

Appointments are not necessary. Just walk in to Animal Services on Banner Drive in Fort Myers any weekday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Dogs must be secured with a non-retractable leash and cats must be in approved carriers.

A Microchip I-D is a small computer chip, about the size of a grain of rice, implanted quickly under the animal's skin. Unlike collar tags, a Microchip I-D cannot be removed or lost.

A pet with a Microchip I-D has a far greater chance of being re-united with its human if it goes missing.

For more information, go to https://www.leegov.com/animalservices/microchippingservices

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.