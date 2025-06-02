Florida Fish and Wildlife shares tips to avoid Florida black bears

As the start of summer draws closer, Florida residents should expect more activity from black bears. Juvenile bears could be spotted in unexpected areas as they leave their mothers’ home ranges.

“Juvenile or yearling bears — between the ages of 1½ -2½ – disperse from their mothers’ home ranges in spring and summer,” said the FWC’s Bear Management Program Coordinator Mike Orlando. “Yearlings can sometimes temporarily find themselves in places people wouldn’t expect to see bears as they pass through in search of new areas of their own to settle down. As long as people keep their distance, these bears typically move along on their own.”

To minimize risk of conflict with bears, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a few tips:



All garbage near your house should be locked away safely, in a garage, shed, or bear-resistant container. The FWC recommends putting garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

All food, including bird feeders and pet food, should be locked away as well. The FWC suggests that if wildlife feeders are left up, residents should put only enough food out for wildlife to finish eating before dark.

Clean and store grills after use. Bears can be drawn to the smell of grease and meat and cause property damage.

When walking dogs, be careful to keep your pets close to you, and preferably leashed. Dogs have been involved in over half of all incidents of people getting injured by bears in Florida.

When driving, slow down and watch for road signs identifying bear crossing areas. Each year in Florida, an average of 300 bears are killed after being hit by vehicles.

Alert neighbors to bear activity. If you see a bear, let your neighbors know so that they can take necessary precautions.

It is illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract bears.

If you spot an injured, orphaned or dead bear, feel threatened by a bear, or want to report someone who is either harming bears or intentionally feeding them, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

More information is available at MyFWC.com/Bear.