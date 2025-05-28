Lovers Key State Park to offer park history themed events through June

Throughout June, Lovers Key State Park will host events about the park’s history, wildlife and impact. All events are free and included with the park’s entry fee.

June 6

Beach and Estuary Walk at Lovers Key South Beach, 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A guided walk will take participants through the beach and estuary, learning about seashells, crustaceans and starfish. Participants should prepare to spend time in the water.

June 13

Shorebird Stroll at Lovers Key South Beach, 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A guided walk with bird identification techniques and information on the habits of each species.

June 17

Munchin’ Manatees at Lovers Key State Park Welcome and Discovery Center, 9950 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enjoy a lecture about southwest Florida’s local manatees and how to protect them.

June 20

“Walk on the Wild Side” at Lovers Key State Park’s Black Island Trail Head, 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Walk through the park’s Black Island Trail and learn about the maritime hammock ecosystem and native butterfly garden.

June 21

Jr. Ranger Creature Feature at Lovers Key State Park’s Black Island Trail Head, 8700 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Junior Ranger program and activity about the park’s role in southwest Florida’s ecosystem, culture and recreation.

Participants are required to register at https://loverskey.eventbrite.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.