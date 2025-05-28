Healing the invisible wounds of military veterans

When service members leave the military behind, they face a plethora of issues when re-entering civilian life. Unemployment and homelessness are two major issues, but one of the largest struggles comes with mental health. From PTSD to traumatic brain injuries, many veterans need help once they retire from active duty. For Armando Hernandez, The senior director of Home Base of Florida, ensuring veterans have the services they need when they return home has become a top priority.

Assisting Those Who Served Their Country | WGCU News