© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents, visitors can reel in fun on license-free fishing weekends

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT
Reel in the fun on two license-free fishing weekends, June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.
FWC
/
WGCU
Reel in the fun on two license-free fishing weekends, June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.

Save the dates for two upcoming license-free fishing weekends hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), a perfect opportunity to try fishing with your friends and family.

This summer's license-free fishing weekends are on June 7-8 for saltwater and June 14-15 for freshwater.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to explore the many recreational fishing opportunities Florida has to offer, whether you like to fish from the shore or your boat, there are so many options across the state. 

People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to take advantage of these special weekends, which allow them to reel in their favorite fish species without the need for a fishing license. 

All other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply. To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com

Visit the FWC’s fishing basics web page for tips and information on how to start fishing or refresh your knowledge. 

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Human Interest WGCU NewsFishingFish
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff