National Safe Boating Week events in Lee and Collier County

In observance of National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Wiggins Pass Flotilla is hosting events to celebrate and educate in Southwest Florida. National Safe Boating Week will take place from May 17 through May 23 this year.

Florida is one of the most popular states for boating, with 81 percent of the state’s boating deaths being caused by drowning.

Here is a full list of local National Safe Boating Week events.

May 16

“Wear it to Work Day.” Boaters and water sports enthusiasts are encouraged to wear a life jacket to work to spread boasting safety support and awareness.

May 17

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 96, Wiggins Pass Open House at 13531 Vanderbilt Drive, Naples from 10 am to 3 pm. Attendees will view exhibits on boating safety and knot tying.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

Paddle sports safety demonstration at the Fort Myers Aquatic Center, 1750 Matthew Drive, Fort Myers from 10 am to noon. Attendees will view kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding safety demonstrations.

Vessel safety checks in the parking lot at West Marine, 28520 Bonita Crossings Blvd. #1, Bonita Springs from 11 am to 1 pm. Examiners will check trailered boats for proper safety gear. Boats that pass will receive an official seal of approval.

May 18

More vessel safety checks at Cocohatchee River Park Marina, 13535 Vanderbilt Drive, Naples from 9 am to noon.

Kayak rescue workshop at Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive Pavilion #5, Naples from 9 am to 3 pm. Kayaking gear is provided, but attendees are free to bring their own gear. $15 per person.

May 19

“Suddenly in Command” training at DiamondHead Resort, 2000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach from 10 am to noon. Students will learn how to take control of a boat in the event of an emergency.

May 20

Boating safety lecture and Coast Guard Mobile Radio Communications Command Center display at the Bonita Springs Public Library 10560 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs from 1 pm to 3 pm.

May 21

Coast Guard Mobile Radio Communications Command Center display at the Collier County Library, 2385 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples from 9 am to 1 pm.

May 22

“Get to Know” the U.S. Coast Guard and Auxiliary Breakfast at Sunflower Cafe, 11410 Summerlin Square Drive, Fort Myers Beach from 8 am to 9 am. Attendees will learn how the Coast Guard and Auxiliary operate and how to get involved.

Water safety display at Sunshine Ace Hardware in Sunshine Mall, 9100 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs from 9 am to 1 pm.

May 23

The water safety display continues at Sunshine Ace Hardware in Sunshine Mall, 9100 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs from 9 am to 1 pm.

