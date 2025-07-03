© 2025 WGCU News
“Big Beautiful Bill” could have major impact on Medicaid

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:54 AM EDT

Millions of people rely on Medicaid as their source of health coverage. However, the program could face catastrophic challenges as President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” would slash $600 million from the healthcare program for low-income families and people with disabilities. The reduced funding wouldn’t just impact patients, but also medical providers, particularly those in rural areas. As Dr. Sarah Miller, associate professor of business economy and public policy at the University of Michigan, explains, these cuts could take a toll on the millions of Floridians who are enrolled in the program.

