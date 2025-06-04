USDA alert warns of ground beef possibly contaminated with E. coli; recall issued for meat products from two other companies

An alert was issued for ground beef distributed to a popular retail outlet and possibly contaminated with E. coli and meat products produced by two companies are being recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The ground beef alert issued by the FSIS to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The raw ground beef item was produced on May 22, 2025, and May 23, 2025. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:



1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of "ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT" with "Use or Freeze By 06-19-25" and "Use or Freeze By 06-20-25" as represented on the packaging.

The product bears establishment number "EST. 4027" inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland and was further distributed to Whole Foods Market retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they shipped into commerce ground beef product that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Recalled lard, tallow

USDA / WGCU More than 6,000 pounds of pork lard and beef tallow products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection are being recalled, the USDA reports.

Sulu Organics of Illinois is recalling approximately 6,166 pounds of pork lard and beef tallow products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the FSIS said Tuesday.

The pork lard and beef tallow items were produced on various dates from December 2024 to March 2025 and shipped to retail locations nationwide and do not bear the USDA mark of inspection.

The pork lard and beef tallow items from Sulu Organics were produced on various dates from December 2024 to March 2025. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

50-lb. boxes of "Sulu NUTRITION 100% PURE BEEF TALLOW FULLY RENDERED-PASTEURIZED ALL PURPOSE" with "LOT: 07192023-4502 EXP: 07/2023-12-2023," "LOT: 010224-0944 EXP: 12/2025" and "LOT: 080124-7895 EXP: 08/2024-10/2024" represented on the container label.

7-lb. plastic buckets of "Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL BEEF TALLOW RENDERED 100% PURE GRASS FEED GRASS FINISHED" with "LOT: 042225-0128 EXP: 09/2026," "LOT: 042423-4502 EXP: 12/2025," "LOT: 010224-0944 EXP: 12/2025" and "LOT: 080124-7895 EXP: 01/2025" represented on the container label.

4-lb. plastic buckets of "Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL TALLOW RENDERED 100% PURE GRASS FEED GRASS FINISHED" with "LOT: 08012024-7895 EXP: 07/2026," "07192023-4502 EXP: 12/2024" and "LOT: 080124-7895 EXP 01/2026" represented on the container label.

1.5-lb. glass jars of "Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL BEEF TALLOW RENDERED 100% PURE GRASS FEED GRASS FINISHED" with "LOT: 021925-0044 EXP:09/2026," "LOT: 012224-0960 EXP: 01/2026" represented on the container label.

4-lb. plastic buckets of "Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL LARD 100% PURE NATURAL US PRODUCT RICH IN MONOSATURATED, SATURATED AND POLYSATURATED FATS" with "LOT: 062824-0072 EXP:01/2026" represented on the container label.

7-lb. plastic buckets of "Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL LARD 100% PURE NATURAL US PRODUCT RICH IN MONOSATURATED, SATURATED AND POLYSATURATED FATS" with "LOT: 011825-0072 EXP: 08/2026" represented on the container label.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received consumer complaints that the pork lard and beef tallow products for sale online did not bear the mark of inspection. FSIS personnel determined the establishment purchased pork lard and bulk beef tallow from an FSIS regulated facility and produced product into smaller retail size containers that were relabeled without the benefit of FSIS inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers refrigerators or pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Recalled jerky, beef snacks

USDA / WGCU Approximately 15,388 pounds of heat-treated shelf-stable ready-to-eat (RTE) beef jerky/beef snack stick products and voluntarily inspected elk, venison and buffalo jerky products are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Also being recalled by the Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc. of Utah, are approximately 15,388 pounds of heat-treated shelf-stable ready-to-eat (RTE) beef jerky/beef snack stick products and voluntarily inspected elk, venison and buffalo jerky products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the FSIS announced. The product contains fish (anchovies), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The beef jerky and beef stick items were produced on various dates from May 30, 2023 to May 30, 2025. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 20528" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered during production observations by FSIS inspectors, revealing that the Worcestershire sauce used in jerky and snack stick products contained anchovies. The establishment previously used Worcestershire sauce without anchovies, but it was discovered that the new Worcestershire sauce does contain anchovies.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.