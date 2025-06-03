Lee Health expanding plans for Fort Myers medical campus

Lee Health recently approved an additional $150.5 million investment to enhance its upcoming Fort Myers facility, including a new patient tower and an onsite childcare center.

The expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity by 92 beds, including 48 acute care beds, 20 skilled nursing unit beds, and shelled space for an additional 24 acute care beds.

“Lee Health is growing alongside our community,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and CEO of Lee Health. “With this additional investment, we are reaffirming our commitment to being Southwest Florida’s leading healthcare provider by ensuring we have the infrastructure, technology, and compassionate care teams in place to meet the increasing healthcare needs of our residents and visitors. This health campus offers a centralized location for wellness in our community.”

The $820 million capital investment includes the development of an on-site child development center. The new facility will relocate the existing Lee Memorial Child Development Center to the new campus, providing a vital resource for Lee Health team members and reinforcing the system's dedication to supporting its workforce.

The campus is located at the intersection of Colonial and Jones-Walker Boulevards, spanning 53 acres. Lee Health Fort Myers campus will be constructed in phases and is expected to open in early 2028. The plans now include:

· A hospital with a capacity of up to 260 beds, 236 beds completed at opening

· A medical office building, home of the Lee Health Musculoskeletal Institute

· 18 operating rooms, a 44-bed emergency department, and up to 24 ICU beds

· An onsite child development center for team members