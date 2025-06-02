Public health alert issued for frozen ham croquettes due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for a frozen not-ready-to-eat ham croquette product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. This item was shipped to distributor locations in Florida.

The product contains soy and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to soy and sesame are aware that this product should not be consumed.

A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen not-ready-to-eat ham croquette item was produced on various dates in April and May 2025. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

1.96-lb. boxes containing "HAM CROQUETTES Las que si tienen el sabor cubano A TASTE OF CUBA CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN" with expiration dates of "November 2025," "December 2025" and "January 2026" printed on the boxes.

The product bears establishment number "EST. 2725" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant labeling verification activities. The establishment used a different breadcrumb ingredient than normally used.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an adverse reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Hernesto Aguirre, Owner, at croquetaslamary@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

